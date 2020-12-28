O’Hearn lifts NJIT over Vermont 81-80 in 2OT

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Dylan O’Hearn scored a career-high 26 points, San Antonio Brinsonbeat the buzzer on a putback, and NJIT topped Vermont 81-80 in double overtime on Monday for its first-ever Atlantic Sun Conference victory.

O’Hearn lost his footing on the final possession but he got it to Diego Willis, on a behind-the-back pass, for a long 3-pointer. Antonio Brinson grabbed the airball and put it off the backboard before the final buzzer.

Souleymane Diakite added 20 points with 12 rebounds and Zach Cooks had 16 points for NJIT (2-2, 1-1), which departed the Atlantic Sun Conference in July after five seasons. Antonio Brinson finished with 14 points.

Ryan Davis scored a career-high 27 points for the Catamounts (2-2, 2-2). Ben Shungu added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Stef Smith had 11 points.

