Okafor leads SE Louisiana past Houston Baptist 90-81

KATY, Texas (AP)Gus Okafor had a season-high 25 points as Southeastern Louisiana got past Houston Baptist 90-81 on Thursday in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Okafor made 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Keon Clergeot had 17 points and eight assists for Southeastern Louisiana (5-9), which broke its four-game losing streak. Ryan Burkhardt added 13 points and Jalyn Hinton had 11 points and five blocks.

Sam Hofman scored a career-high 22 points for the Huskies (4-7). Khristion Courseault added 17 points and Jade Tse had 13 points.

KFXK Fox 51