Okoro carries Saint Louis over Iona 68-67

NCAA Basketball
ST. LOUIS (AP)Francis Okoro recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Louis to a 68-67 win over Iona on Saturday night.

Jordan Nesbitt had 15 points for Saint Louis (10-4). Gibson Jimerson added 13 points. Yuri Collins had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Gaels (11-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Quinn Slazinski added 15 points. Ryan Myers had 10 points.

