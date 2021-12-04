Olison leads Youngstown St. over Green Bay 82-58

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Tevin Olison had 20 points as Youngstown State easily defeated Green Bay 82-58 on Saturday night.

Michael Akuchie had 17 points for Youngstown State (4-3, 2-0 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill added 15 points and seven rebounds. Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 15 points.

Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points for the Phoenix (2-6, 1-1).

