Oliver carries South Dakota over Waldorf College 93-37

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Erik Oliver had 20 points as South Dakota routed Waldorf College 93-37 on Friday night.

Boogie Anderson scored 13 points for the Coyotes (5-3), who have won four straight at home. Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lorenzo Smith had six rebounds for the Warriors.

