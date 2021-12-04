Omier, Sills carry Arkansas St. past Cent. Arkansas 95-82

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Norchad Omier and Desi Sills scored 19 points apiece as Arkansas State topped Central Arkansas 95-82 on Saturday.

Caleb Fields added 18 points for the Red Wolves. Fields also had six assists. Marquis Eaton had 12 points for Arkansas State (5-2).

Darious Hall scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Bears (1-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Vincent Reeves added 11 points.

