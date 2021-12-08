O’Neil carries American over St. Francis (Pa.) 83-73

NCAA Basketball
WASHINGTON (AP)Johnny O’Neil had a season-high 22 points, hitting five of five 3-pointers, as American ended its seven-game losing streak, beating St. Francis (Pa.) 83-73 on Wednesday night.

Colin Smalls added 20 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds for American (3-7). Connor Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

American totaled 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team, and made 10 of 15 from behind the 3-point arc.

Josh Cohen scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds for the Red Flash (3-5). Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 19 points. Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points.

