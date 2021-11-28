Ortiz carries North Alabama over Alabama St. 81-69

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Daniel Ortiz had 15 points off the bench to lead North Alabama to an 81-69 win over Alabama State on Sunday.

Payton Youngblood had 14 points for North Alabama (3-3). C.J. Brim added 13 points. Isaac Chatman had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kenny Strawbridge had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (2-6). Gerald Liddell added 15 points. Jordan O’Neal had eight rebounds.

