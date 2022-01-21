Osunniyi lifts St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 64-56

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a call about a shooting that occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said that they received reports of a woman laying in the parking lot on the 1600 block of Martinsville Street. Upon arrival, just as reports had indicated, an adult woman was found laying in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The woman was then taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.