Osunniyi lifts St. Bonaventure over Duquesne 64-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Osun Osunniyi had a season-high 21 points and St. Bonaventure beat Duquesne 64-56 on Friday night.

Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 16 points.

Amir Spears had 18 points for the Dukes (6-10, 1-3). Tre Williams added 15 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points.

