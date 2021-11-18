Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. over UMass 88-73

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Jamison Overton had 21 points as Weber State topped UMass 88-73 on Thursday.

Overton shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Koby McEwen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Weber State (3-0). Dillon Jones added 15 points. Zahir Porter had 13 points.

Noah Fernandes scored a career-high 21 points for the Minutemen (2-2). Trent Buttrick added 12 points. C.J. Kelly had 11 points.

