Painter scores 20 to carry Delaware over Lafayette 68-58

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Dylan Painter had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Delaware beat Lafayette 68-58 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (8-3), which won its fourth straight game. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds.

Leo O’Boyle had 13 points for the Leopards (2-7). Neal Quinn added 12 points. Tyrone Perry had 10 points.

