Pair of former Sun Devils lead Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley will coach against two former Sun Devils Thursday when Grand Canyon makes the short trip from Phoenix to Tempe, Ariz.

Holland Woods II and Taeshon Cherry both entered the transfer portal after last season and went to nearby Grand Canyon, which enters the nonconference game 8-1 on a five-game winning streak.

Woods is the Antelopes’ second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points while shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the team at 16.1 points a game.

Cherry is one of Grand Canyon’s top reserves averaging 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes a game.

“Got really good backcourt play with Blacksher and Holland Woods,” Hurley said of the Grand Canyon guards. “It’s going to be a real challenge. Lot of emotion in that game as well, just the local nature of the game.”

Arizona State (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday with a 69-67 overtime win at Oregon.

The Sun Devils responded after losing 51-29 at home against Washington State in the previous game.

D.J. Horne led ASU against Oregon with 23 points, including a jumper with five seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

The Sun Devils’ defense limited Oregon to 41.7 percent shooting from the field, including 18.2 percent from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon is coming off a 91-44 win at home Saturday against Mississippi Valley State. It was the school’s largest margin of victory over a Division I opponent.

The Antelopes held Mississippi Valley State to 29.5 percent shooting, marking the fourth time that they have held an opponent to sub-30 percent shooting in 33 games under coach Bryce Drew.

Mississippi Valley State missed 26 of its first 33 shots.

The defense fueled the offense as the Antelopes made seven straight shots to pull away early.

Cherry had three steals in 14 minutes.

“Above any of the stat line, just the energy he brings to our team and the crowd is great,” Drew said of Cherry. “He’s a very high-energy player.”

–Field Level Media