Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Princeton 76-64

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth defeated Princeton 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Shavar Reynolds had 16 points for Monmouth (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Samuel Chaput added 10 points. Marcus McClary and Miles Foster scored nine each.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Reynolds gave Monmouth a 63-57 lead with 11:39 to play and the Hawks held Princeton scoreless for much of the final 8:39 to win going away.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 17 points for the Tigers (4-2). Ethan Wright added 13 points on four of 12 shooting. Ryan Langborg had 10 points.

