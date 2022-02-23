Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing took a break from the Hoyas’ 16-game losing streak Sunday to be honored during halftime of the NBA All-Star game as part of the league’s 75th-anniversary team.

While Ewing knows his current reality isn’t as glitzy as his New York Knicks’ playing days, he still holds optimism for the Hoyas.

“Even though things are not going well for us right now, I still believe in Georgetown,” Ewing said. “I still believe in the Georgetown brand. I still believe that our day is coming.”

Aiming to avoid the program’s first winless season in Big East play, the Hoyas will host another slumping program when DePaul visits Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.

Georgetown (6-20, 0-15 Big East) lost 82-74 to the host Blue Demons (12-14, 3-13) on Feb. 9. The Hoyas have lost five conference games by single-digit margins, most recently in Saturday’s 74-66 setback at then-No. 10 Villanova.

Donald Carey (24 points) swished a 3-pointer to pull Georgetown within three points with over eight minutes to go, but the team was unable to keep pace with the Wildcats down the stretch.

DePaul has lost four in a row since a two-game winning streak to open the month. The Blue Demons couldn’t sustain a late lead en route to a three-point overtime loss at Providence on Feb. 12. DePaul then sandwiched two-point losses to Butler and Seton Hall around a 71-59 defeat to Creighton.

Leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty paced DePaul with 22 points during Sunday’s 66-64 loss at Seton Hall. Brandon Johnson had 15 points and eight rebounds and Courvoisier McCauley had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the first double-double for the senior, who first saw increased minutes as Freeman-Liberty missed extended time with a groin injury. McCauley has scored in double figures in five of the past six games.

“The thing that just kept me going is my approach to the game,” McCauley said. “Just trusting the process. I had a couple early DNPs this season where I didn’t play or played five minutes. I just stuck with it and never changed my approach, kept my head up, and it obviously showed.”

