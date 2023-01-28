SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points and B.J. Mack added 20 as Wofford beat Samford 85-77 on Saturday.

Paveletzke was 6-of-9 shooting and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (13-10, 5-5 Southern Conference). Mack grabbed six rebounds. Carson McCorkle hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Ques Glover led the way for the Bulldogs (14-9, 8-2) with 20 points. Bubba Parham added 11 points and Jermaine Marshall pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Wofford took the lead with 11:37 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Wofford visits East Tennessee State and Samford travels to play Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.