SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points and B.J. Mack added 20 as Wofford beat Samford 85-77 on Saturday.

Paveletzke was 6-of-9 shooting and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (13-10, 5-5 Southern Conference). Mack grabbed six rebounds. Carson McCorkle hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Ques Glover led the way for the Bulldogs (14-9, 8-2) with 20 points. Bubba Parham added 11 points and Jermaine Marshall pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Wofford took the lead with 11:37 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Wofford visits East Tennessee State and Samford travels to play Western Carolina.

