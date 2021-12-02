Pepper scores 30 to lead UC Davis over Pacific 63-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Elijah Pepper poured in 30 points as UC Davis defeated Pacific 63-57 on Wednesday night.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (3-3). Aaron Murphy had seven rebounds.

Jeremiah Bailey had 24 points for the Tigers (4-4). Jordan Bell added seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

