Perez carries Manhattan past Charleston Southern 99-75

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas family is left devastated after their dog was shot and left to die along the side of the road just a few weeks before Christmas.

The Mehling family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on who shot their dog Chief, who was a Therapet. He was only six and a half years old. Chief became a Therapet in February of 2020 to start helping families just weeks before the shutdown.