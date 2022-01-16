Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75

NEW YORK (AP)Jose Perez had a season-high 33 points as Manhattan narrowly beat Canisius 80-75 on Sunday.

Samir Stewart had 11 points for Manhattan (9-4, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Buchanan added 10 points.

Ahamadou Fofana had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-11, 1-4). Akrum Ahemed added 13 points. Malek Green had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

