Perkins scores 14 to carry Longwood past Campbell 72-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Jordan Perkins had 14 points to lead Longwood to a 72-64 win over Campbell on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins, Leslie Nkereuwem and Justin Hill each had 12 points for Longwood (11-5, 3-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Austin McCullough had 17 points for the Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-3). Jordan Whitfield added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51