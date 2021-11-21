Perrott-Hunt propels South Dakota over Tennessee St 83-66

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a career-high 25 points as South Dakota topped Tennessee State 83-66 on Sunday.

Perrott-Hunt made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-1). Mason Archambault had 16 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points for the Tigers (1-3). Jalen Dupree added 12 points, while Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 10.

