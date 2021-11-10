Perry scores 18 to lift UCF past Robert Morris 69-59

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darius Perry posted 18 points as Central Florida topped Robert Morris 69-59 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Perry hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Darin Green Jr. had 14 points for Central Florida. C.J. Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had seven rebounds and five blocks.

Rasheem Dunn had 12 points for the Colonials. Enoch Cheeks added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kahliel Spear had 10 points.

