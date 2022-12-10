PHOENIX (AP)Tylor Perry had 17 points in North Texas’ 60-58 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday night.

Grand Canyon scored the last three points of the game from the free-throw line but then missed its last two shots from distance to seal it for North Texas.

Perry shot 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (8-2). Kai Huntsberry scored 16 points, going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Abou Ousmane was 6-of-14 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Antelopes (7-4) were led in scoring by Rayshon Harrison, who finished with 23 points. Grand Canyon also got nine points from Chance McMillian. Yvan Ouedraogo also had seven points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.