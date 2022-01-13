Peterson leads Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 77-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Alex Peterson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Kennesaw State to a 77-53 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday night.

Terrell Burden had 15 points and eight assists for Kennesaw State (6-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 10 points and Brandon Stroud had nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points for the Eagles (11-6, 1-2).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51