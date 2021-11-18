Phipps scores 22 to carry Oral Roberts past Haskell 89-46

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Trey Phipps had a career-high 22 points as Oral Roberts routed Haskell 89-46 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 13 points for Oral Roberts (2-1). Sir Issac Herron added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Clover III had 11 points. Carlos Jurgens had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 4 points.

Jurgens entered the game as the Golden Eagles’ second-leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0-for-8 from 3-point range.

Aspen LaPointe had 13 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Indians of the NAIA.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51