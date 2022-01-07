Pickett, McRae lead UC Riverside past UC San Diego 59-51

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Dominick Pickett and Callum McRae each recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds as UC Riverside topped UC San Diego 59-51 on Thursday night.

Flynn Cameron had 13 points for UC Riverside (7-4, 1-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. JP Moorman II added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Matt Gray had 11 points for the Tritons (8-6, 2-1).

