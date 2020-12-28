Pippen scores 30, Vanderbilt coasts past Alcorn St 87-59

NASHVILLE (AP)Scotty Pippen Jr. hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-59 win over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Myles Stute added 16 points for the Commodores (4-2) with Jordan Wright scoring 11 and D.J. Harvey 10.

Jacoby Ross paced Alcorn State (0-4) with 14 points and Tyree Corbett added 12.

Pippen’s fast-break dunk staked Vanderbilt to a 41-21 lead at the half and then he poured in 20 points in the second half on 7-of-10 shooting. Vanderbilt shot 15 of 24 (62.5%) in the second half, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

The Commodores went 14 of 30 behind the arc with Stute going 4 of 6. Pippen was 5 of 9.

The Braves went 3 of 21 from distance and shot 37% (24 of 65) overall.

Pippen had scored 25 points three times this season and 24 in a loss to Davidson in Vanderbilt’s last outing.

The Commodores open Southeastern Conference play against Florida on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25