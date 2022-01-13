Pointer carries No. 12 LSU women past Missouri in OT, 87-85

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Khayla Pointer scored at the basket with five seconds left in overtime to lift No. 12 LSU past Missouri, 87-85, in a shootout between the two top-shooting teams in the Southeastern Conference Thursday night.

Alexis Morris gave LSU the lead with a minute to go in the extra period, 85-83, but Missouri got a pair of free throws from Haley Troup to tie the game with :13 remaining. Pointer scored following an LSU timeout, and Mama Dembele’s layup attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Morris.

Pointer hit from deep to give LSU a 73-66 lead with five minutes to go in regulation, but Aijha Blackwell and Troup each hit layups and Lauren Hanson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 73-73 with 2:54 left. Blackwell hit the first of two free throws with a minute left to tie at 79-79. The Tigers missed three shots to take the lead in the final minute and Lauren Hansen missed a layup for the lead with two seconds remaining for Missouri.

LSU (16-2, 4-1) now is 12-4 all-time against Missouri and has won seven of the eight meetings between the programs. Missouri (13-4, 2-2) has not won in Baton Rouge since 1988.

Blackwell finished with a season-high 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead Missouri, which now has lost back-to-back games. Hansen added 23 points and Hayley Frank contributed 19.

Pointer paced LSU with 21 points and added six assists and three steals. Jailin Cherry scored 20 points and had nine assists. Morris added 17 points with three steals and Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points.

LSU now has won two straight after falling to No 1 South Carolina and hosts Vanderbilt Sunday. Missouri returns home to face No. 17 Georgia Monday.

https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401364259