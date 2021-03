KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)No. 11 Kansas withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the men's basketball program, becoming the third major team to have its conference postseason end because of the coronavirus.

The development, which sent No. 13 Texas into the championship game against No. 12 Oklahoma State,came only hours after No. 16 Virginia pulled out of an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinal because of a positive test.