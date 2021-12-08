Pollard, Davis carry UMES past Summit 102-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP)Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Maryland-Eastern Shore routed Summit 102-58 on Wednesday night.

Chase Davis added 16 points, Dom London chipped in 15 and Zion Styles had 12 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (4-5).

Pollard Jr. hit 9 of 12 shots. London also had six steals.

Latief Mustafaa had eight points for the Defenders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51