Potter lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 84-59

NCAA Basketball
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Skyelar Potter had 14 points off the bench to lift Morehead State to an 84-59 win over Transylvania on Thursday night.

Drew Thelwell had 13 points for Morehead State (2-2). Tray Hollowell added 13 points. Ta’lon Cooper had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Johni Broome had a career-high six blocks plus 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Colby Napier had 14 points for the Division III Pioneers. Zach Larimore added 10 points.

