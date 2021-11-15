Presbyterian needs 2 overtimes to top The Citadel, 74-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Kobe Stewart hit a 3-pointer to start the second overtime period and Rayshon Harrison finished it by hitting three straight free throws to give Presbyterian a 74-70 win on Monday night.

Harrison hit a pair of free throws with :16 left in regulation to tie the game at 57-57 and force the first overtime. The Citadel’s Jason Roche hit a 3 with :29 left to tie the game at 64-64 and force a second overtime.

Harrison hit 7 of 8 from the line for the game and finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Blue Hose (2-1). Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 14 points and Owen McCormack added 13 off the bench.

Hayden Brown led The Citadel (2-1) with 26 points and 17 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51