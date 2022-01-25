Price leads Oakland past Michigan-Dearborn 104-61

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP)Osei Price had a season-high 27 points as Oakland easily beat Michigan-Dearborn 104-61 on Monday night.

Will Shepherd had 17 points and eight rebounds for Oakland (15-5), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Blake Lampman added 14 points and five steals. Ty Wyman had 13 points.

Jimmy Breaux had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves. Ryan Len added 12 points. Keegan Mott had 10 points.

KFXK Fox 51