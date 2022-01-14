Pullin scores 13 to lift UC Riverside over Cal Poly 57-46

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Zyon Pullin posted 13 points as UC Riverside beat Cal Poly 57-46 on Thursday night.

Flynn Cameron had 12 points and eight rebounds for UC Riverside (8-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Dominick Pickett added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Mustangs (3-10, 0-2), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kobe Sanders added 10 points. Trevon Taylor had six rebounds.

