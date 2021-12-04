Quintana leads Loyola Marymount over Long Beach State 77-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Joe Quintana had 20 points as Loyola Marymount rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Long Beach State 77-74 on Saturday.

Dameane Douglas had 19 points for the Lions (5-3), who trailed 37-30 at intermission. Eli Scott added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Joel Murray had 19 points to lead the Beach (2-6). Colin Slater added 14 points. Jordan Roberts pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

