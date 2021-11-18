Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount past UALR 82-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP)Joe Quintana had 25 points as Loyola Marymount beat Arkansas-Little Rock 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Eli Scott had 11 points for Loyola Marymount (2-1) as did Cam Shelton.

Isaiah Palermo had 16 points for the Trojans (3-1). Nikola Maric added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51