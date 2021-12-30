Quisenberry carries Fordham past La Salle 69-61

NCAA Basketball
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Darius Quisenberry scored 19 points as Fordham got past La Salle 69-61 on Thursday night in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Colon-Navarro added 17 points and Chuba Ohams had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Antrell Charlton had nine assists for Fordham (8-5).

Clifton Moore scored a career-high 26 points and had five blocks for the Explorers (5-6). Mamadou Doucoure added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jack Clark had eight rebounds.

