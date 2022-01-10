Randolph leads Florida A&M over Grambling St. 75-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)MJ Randolph had 24 points as Florida A&M snapped its seven-game losing streak, getting past Grambling State 75-66 on Monday night.

Randolph made 10 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Florida A&M’s 12-point halftime lead was down to two with 2:34 remaining before the Rattlers closed the game with an 11-4 run.

Jai Clark had 16 points for Florida A&M (3-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DJ Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Moragne had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tra’Michael Moton had 18 points for the Tigers (4-12, 1-2). Cameron Christon added 16 points.

