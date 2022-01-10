Randolph leads Florida A&M over Grambling St. 75-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)MJ Randolph had 24 points as Florida A&M snapped its seven-game losing streak, getting past Grambling State 75-66 on Monday night.

Randolph made 10 of 12 shots. He added seven rebounds.

Florida A&M’s 12-point halftime lead was down to two with 2:34 remaining before the Rattlers closed the game with an 11-4 run.

Jai Clark had 16 points for Florida A&M (3-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DJ Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Moragne had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tra’Michael Moton had 18 points for the Tigers (4-12, 1-2). Cameron Christon added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51