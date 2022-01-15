Randolph’s workman effort boost Florida A&M past UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP)MJ Randolph scored 25 points and DJ Jones scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Florida A&M beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Randolph made a layup and Jones hit a jumper to start the extra session and the Rattlers (4-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) never trailed again.

Randolph’s layup with 1:41 left tied it at 63 at the end of regulation and neither team scored again until overtime. Johnny Brown scored 12 and Bryce Moragne grabbed 10 rebounds for Florida A&M.

Reserve Brandon Brown scored 17 points, Brahm Harris scored 14, Kshun Stokes 11 and Dequan Morris for UAPB (3-15, 1-4).

