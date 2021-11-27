Reeves carries Illinois State past Purdue Northwest 81-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Antonio Reeves had 20 points as Illinois State defeated Purdue Northwest 81-71 on Saturday night.

Sy Chatman had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Illinois State (3-4). Kendall Lewis added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Mark Freeman had seven assists.

Anthony Barnard had 14 points for the Pride. Sangolay Njie added 13 points. Gregory Boyle had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

