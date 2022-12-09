NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Ziggy Reid scored 19 points as Merrimack beat New England 82-23 on Friday night.

Reid shot 8 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Warriors (2-10). Jordan Minor scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Etumnu had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Warriors stopped a nine-game slide with the win.

The Nor’easters were led in scoring by Sam McElliott and Adrian Torres with six points apiece.

