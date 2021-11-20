Reynolds Jr. leads Monmouth over Saint Joseph’s 87-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored a career-high 25 points as Monmouth topped Saint Joseph’s 87-75 on Saturday. Marcus McClary added 24 points for Monmouth. McClary also had seven rebounds.

George Papas had 18 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-1). Walker Miller added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Hall scored a career-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists for Saint Joseph’s (2-2). Taylor Funk added 16 points. Erik Reynolds II had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51