Rice, Carey spark Georgetown over Siena 83-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP)Kaiden Rice tossed in 23 points and Donald Carey scored 20 to lead Georgetown to an 83-65 victory over Siena in nonconference play Friday night.

Rice knocked down 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range for the Hoyas (2-1). Dante Harris scored 14, while Aminu Mohammed contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Jackson Stormo scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds for the Saints (0-4). Andrew Platek added 12 points and Colby Rogers scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51