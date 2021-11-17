Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Xander Rice tied a career-high 23 points and Bucknell beat Rider 81-74 on Wednesday night.

Andre Screen added 20 points and Malachi Rhodes scored 11 with seven rebounds for Bucknell (1-2).

Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds for the Broncs (2-2). Dimencio Vaughn, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led Rider, missed all eight of his shot attempts .

