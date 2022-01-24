Richardson carries Colgate over Loyola (Md.) 65-52

NCAA Basketball


HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Tucker Richardson had 12 points and six rebounds as Colgate got past Loyola (Md.) 65-52 on Monday night.

Nelly Cummings had 10 points for Colgate (8-10, 4-1 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ryan Moffatt had 12 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 19 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds (12-8, 6-3). Veljko Ilic added 10 points. Jaylin Andrews had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com



