Rigoni scores 17 to lead Quinnipiac past Rider 77-70 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Jacob Rigoni registered 17 points as Quinnipiac beat Rider 77-70 in overtime on Friday night.

The score was tied at 68 with 2:24 remaining in overtime before Quinnipiac put the game away with a 9-2 run.

Matt Balanc also had 17 points for the Bobcats.

Allen Powell had 17 points for the Broncs (5-9, 1-3). Mervin James added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

