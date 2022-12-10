DURHAM, N.C. (AP)No. 15 Duke won’t have starting guard Jeremy Roach for Saturday’s game against Maryland-Eastern Shore due to a toe injury.

The school announced he would be sidelined about two hours before the afternoon tipoff. It marks the first missed game in the third-year guard’s career.

Roach is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Blue Devils. He had started all 11 games so far for first-year coach Jon Scheyer’s squad, including 22 points to tie a career high with three 3-pointers in a win against Iowa earlier this week in the Jimmy V Classic in New York.

The Blue Devils won’t play again until Dec. 20, when they visit in-state Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest.

