Roberts carries Stony Brook past American 80-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Anthony Roberts scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Stony Brook thumped American 80-57 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins had 16 points for Stony Brook (3-3), Tykei Greene scored 13 with seven rebounds and Jaden Sayles scored 12.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (2-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny O’Neil grabbed eight rebounds for American.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51