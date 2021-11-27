Robertson lifts Portland over Southeast Missouri 74-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Tyler Robertson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Portland defeated Southeast Missouri 74-68 at the Incarnate Word tournament on Saturday.

Robertson also had five assists and no turnovers in his second double-double this season.

Moses Wood had 16 points for Portland (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Chris Austin added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Phillip Russell had 19 points for the Redhawks (3-3). Eric Reed Jr. added 17 points. Chris Harris had 11 points. He also had eight turnovers but no assists.

