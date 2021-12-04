Robinson carries Fresno St. past CS Northridge 61-43

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Orlando Robinson had 22 points as Fresno State got past Cal State Northridge 61-43 on Saturday.

Deon Stroud had 14 points for Fresno State (7-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jordan Campbell added 11 points. Isaiah Hill had 10 points.

Elijah Hardy had 12 points for the Matadors (3-4). Onyi Eyisi added 11 points. Darius Beane had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51