Robinson leads Fresno State past San Diego 63-43

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Orlando Robinson registered 15 points, five assists and three blocks as Fresno State easily beat San Diego 63-43 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Campbell had 12 points for Fresno State (6-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Anthony Holland added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Vladimir Pinchuk had 11 points for the Toreros (4-5). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51